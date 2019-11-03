Brokerages Expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 27,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,525,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $30,492.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,648.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,254 shares of company stock worth $9,312,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 63.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 20.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,272,000 after buying an additional 77,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 121,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,799. Power Integrations has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $102.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

