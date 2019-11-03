Brokerages Expect Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Permianville Royalty Trust’s earnings. Permianville Royalty Trust posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Permianville Royalty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Permianville Royalty Trust.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE PVL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 134,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

