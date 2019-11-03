Brokerages Expect Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) will post sales of $32.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrexon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. Intrexon reported sales of $32.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full-year sales of $124.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.21 million to $127.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $64.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intrexon.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 368.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XON shares. BidaskClub downgraded Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of XON stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 765,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.35. Intrexon has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XON. Third Security LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 74,553,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intrexon by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,028 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intrexon by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,077 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intrexon by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intrexon by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,355,000 after acquiring an additional 932,636 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

