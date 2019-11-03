Brokerages Expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GFED traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

