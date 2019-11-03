Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. American Axle & Manufact. reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $993.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. American Axle & Manufact. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $17.20.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

