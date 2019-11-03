Brokerages Anticipate Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin River Worldwide.
Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million.
TRWH stock remained flat at $$25.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 103,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Twin River Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $33.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.
In other Twin River Worldwide news, insider Stephen H. Capp purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRWH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
