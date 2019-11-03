Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Heat Biologics also reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.51% and a negative net margin of 386.16%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.77. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

