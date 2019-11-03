Brokerages Anticipate Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.97 Million

Brokerages expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to announce $667.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $601.90 million to $737.84 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $585.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.96. 743,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

