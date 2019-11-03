Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

BOOT traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $37.54. 1,344,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,703. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a market cap of $998.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.31. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $136,085.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $3,475,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $376,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

