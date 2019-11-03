Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.86.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,016,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,282,262. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.