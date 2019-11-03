Bridger Capital Management LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,172,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,844,000 after acquiring an additional 572,088 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,030,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,102,000 after acquiring an additional 92,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,706 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,002,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,443 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. KeyCorp increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.90.

Shares of LH stock opened at $166.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.69. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

