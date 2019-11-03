Bridger Capital Management LLC Invests $42,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $4,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $150.25 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.80. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,365.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $130,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock valued at $175,163 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.