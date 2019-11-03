BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BBIO opened at $24.15 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. Leerink Swann started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $356,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

