Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 491 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $127.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

