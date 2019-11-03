BP’s (BP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $650.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.59.
Shares of BP stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,889,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.