BP’s (BP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $650.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.59.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,889,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,695,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $446,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,840,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 812.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 976,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 869,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

