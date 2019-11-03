BP plc (LON:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 614.58 ($8.03).

Several research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank reduced their target price on BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £303.60 ($396.71). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 186 shares of company stock valued at $93,864.

Shares of BP traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 497.10 ($6.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,201,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a one year low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 503.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 527.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. BP’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

