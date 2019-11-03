BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.06 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.59.
BP stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,889,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,505. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.