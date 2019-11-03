BOX Token (BOX) 1-Day Volume Hits $30,711.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $30,711.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009750 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,618,748 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.