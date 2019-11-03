Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report $82.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.80 million and the highest is $84.80 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $88.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $330.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.70 million to $333.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $341.65 million, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $357.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $943.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $231,142.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Gaven purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,168.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,105,000 after purchasing an additional 75,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,618,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 176,682 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,643,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 559,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.