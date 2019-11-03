Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.28. 1,685,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $78.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

