Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.54, 1,344,614 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 860,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $998.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,913.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 14,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $476,562.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Boot Barn by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

