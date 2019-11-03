Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Raised by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 22 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,032.02 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,010.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,894.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $20.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,087.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

