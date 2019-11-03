Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Booking were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 197,303.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2,043.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,422,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $277,285,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $240,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,087.41.

BKNG stock traded down $16.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,032.02. The company had a trading volume of 333,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,540. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,081.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,010.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,894.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. Booking’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

