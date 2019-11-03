Bonpay Reaches Market Cap of $94,587.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $94,587.00 and approximately $3,044.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last week, Bonpay has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00222780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.01388980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00120118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

