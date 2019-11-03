bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BLUE traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.86. 1,385,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $79.91 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average of $117.23.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.99.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $206,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $117,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,460 shares of company stock valued at $593,836. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

