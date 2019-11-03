bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.
BLUE traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.86. 1,385,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $79.91 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average of $117.23.
BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.99.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.