BlitzPredict (XBP) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $231,842.00 and approximately $3,025.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003589 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001832 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00061473 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

