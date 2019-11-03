BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,208,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,150,823 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $16,594,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 45,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 150,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

