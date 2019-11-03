BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 0.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after acquiring an additional 891,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 50,843.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 484,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.49.

NYSE:BLK traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.17. The stock had a trading volume of 431,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.98 and its 200 day moving average is $448.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $487.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

