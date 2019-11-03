BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.48% of Philip Morris International worth $7,918,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

