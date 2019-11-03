BlackRock Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $258,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zymeworks Inc has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 24.44% and a negative net margin of 102.78%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

