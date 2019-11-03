BitBall Trading 93.3% Lower Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $111,970.00 and $95,313.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 93.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

