BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,444. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $346.07 million, a PE ratio of 126.36 and a beta of 1.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $45,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $362,087.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $153,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,118.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,374. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 283,603 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,807,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,577.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 344,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 323,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.