Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $356.73 and last traded at $352.82, with a volume of 5685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.62.

The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $560.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.75.

In related news, EVP John Hertia sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.57, for a total value of $1,748,481.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,190.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,905. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $13,083,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 60.8% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.32 and its 200 day moving average is $317.76.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

