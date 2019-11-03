Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Releases Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 16.14%.
Shares of NYSE BIO.B traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.66. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 43. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $220.93 and a twelve month high of $345.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.58 and its 200-day moving average is $318.86.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.