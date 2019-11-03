Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Releases Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 16.14%.

Shares of NYSE BIO.B traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.66. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 43. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $220.93 and a twelve month high of $345.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.58 and its 200-day moving average is $318.86.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

