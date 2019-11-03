Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $20.44

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Binance Coin has a market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $297.68 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for about $20.44 or 0.00222347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Binance and AirSwap. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.01386733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00120802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00021181 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, FCoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, LBank, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, AirSwap, Gate.io and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.