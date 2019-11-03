BidaskClub Upgrades Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

EIGR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 121,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.64. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $12,190,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

