BidaskClub Upgrades Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Strong-Buy

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABCB. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.41. 290,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,471. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,233,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $707,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1,564.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

