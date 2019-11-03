BidaskClub Lowers Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARCC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point cut Ares Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.83.

ARCC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,521. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,658.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,928.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,795 shares in the company, valued at $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,375,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

