BidaskClub Downgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.15.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 656,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.88. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.30.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,971,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,627,000 after acquiring an additional 369,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 90,583 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,104,000 after acquiring an additional 296,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,219 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

