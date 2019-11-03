Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 25.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $82.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.16. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $10,312,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,957 shares of company stock worth $128,809,948.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.95.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

