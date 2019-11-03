Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 2,233 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $246.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

