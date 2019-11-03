Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 727 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $170.09 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.