Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,821.33 ($36.87).

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,253.50 ($29.45). 6,990,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,308.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,431.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

