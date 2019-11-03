Berenberg Bank Raises Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 2,065

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SXS. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Spectris to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,600.45 ($33.98).

SXS traded up GBX 66 ($0.86) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,458 ($32.12). 542,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,932 ($38.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 59.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,409.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,549.04.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

