Berenberg Bank Raises Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 810

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 711.20 ($9.29).

Shares of LON PLUS remained flat at $GBX 800 ($10.45) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 842,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. Plus500 has a twelve month low of GBX 399.70 ($5.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,668 ($21.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 778.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 651.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. Plus500’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Asaf Elimelech acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £205,200 ($268,130.15).

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

