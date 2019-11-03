Benchmark Boosts Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $70.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HURN. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $66.92. 126,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.09.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,938,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $671,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,712.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,813. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

