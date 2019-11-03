Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bel Fuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 14th.

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

