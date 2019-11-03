Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BEI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.50 ($120.35).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €104.65 ($121.69) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

