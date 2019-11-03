Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,399,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773,330. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,251,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,692 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Buyback

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.