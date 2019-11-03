BB&T Securities LLC Sells 8,696 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Albemarle by 13.8% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 543,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after buying an additional 65,865 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $2,816,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.77.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $64.49 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.